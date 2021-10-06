Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

ADUS traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.91. 425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.85. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $75.10 and a one year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,414 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after acquiring an additional 134,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 39,027 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,760,000 after acquiring an additional 256,177 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after acquiring an additional 82,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.