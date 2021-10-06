Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Boosted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 58.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $77.40. The company had a trading volume of 287,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,837. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

