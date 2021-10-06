Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Down 8.1%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares were down 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.18 and last traded at $39.24. Approximately 26,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 732,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 920.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

