ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given New €13.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AAVMY. Barclays increased their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ABN AMRO Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,594. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

