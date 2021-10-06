Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $20,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Abiomed by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Abiomed by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.30. The stock had a trading volume of 209,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,130. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

