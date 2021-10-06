Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 436.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,253. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $94.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 890,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 232,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 108,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,285,445 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,137,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

