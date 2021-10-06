90,000 Shares in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Bought by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Immunocore in the second quarter worth $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth $213,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the second quarter worth $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Immunocore stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.82. 22,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,478. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

