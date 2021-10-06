9,000 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,385,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on JD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

