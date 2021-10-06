$869.60 Million in Sales Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post $869.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $835.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $891.03 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $781.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. 752,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. Option Care Health has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

