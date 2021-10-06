845,434 Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Purchased by Finepoint Capital LP

Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 845,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,000. Finepoint Capital LP owned approximately 3.00% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter worth about $12,638,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter worth about $11,125,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,066,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. 46,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,972. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

