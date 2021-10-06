$80.85 Million in Sales Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will post sales of $80.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.40 million and the highest is $84.30 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $45.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $306.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.10 million to $315.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $513.60 million, with estimates ranging from $440.90 million to $586.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

HRMY stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.65 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,159 shares of company stock worth $1,460,926 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

