7,291 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGNY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,135 shares of company stock valued at $27,621,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

PGNY stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.60. 11,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,389. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

