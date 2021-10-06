657 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after acquiring an additional 118,286 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 63.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 286,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after buying an additional 111,326 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NYSE MPC traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 237,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

