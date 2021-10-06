6,063 Shares in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ameresco by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $2,259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ameresco by 265.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 27.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 94.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 135,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.98. 3,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,188. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In other Ameresco news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,787. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

