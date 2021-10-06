564,334 Shares in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Bought by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 564,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of New Senior Investment Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,958,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,013 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $24,184,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 110.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,817,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after buying an additional 1,478,717 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 142.1% in the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,619,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 950,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,806,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Shares of SNR stock remained flat at $$8.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $741.44 million, a PE ratio of -25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Senior Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.37.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.