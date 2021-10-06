55I LLC Purchases 61,714 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,996,000 after purchasing an additional 863,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 340,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 70,250 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 200,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 51,969 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,387,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 40,885 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. 48,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,795. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $38.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

