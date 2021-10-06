55I LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

55I LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.76. 474,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,620. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.67.

