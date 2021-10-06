55I LLC Has $90.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

55I LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627,606 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 3.2% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $90,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.16. 1,225,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.37. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

