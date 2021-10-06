55I LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

55I LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 420,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day moving average is $103.56. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

