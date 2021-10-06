55I LLC Acquires 70,867 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,867 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned 3.24% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $44,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 26.5% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $108,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,828. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $31.02.

