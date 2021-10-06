$54.40 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to post sales of $54.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.80 million to $55.00 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $57.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $222.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $223.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $220.95 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WASH. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $53.18. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,921. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after acquiring an additional 561,221 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $5,995,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 56,936 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

