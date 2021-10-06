$445.97 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post sales of $445.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.30 million to $452.00 million. Koppers posted sales of $437.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 12.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KOP traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $31.60. 306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,172. The company has a market cap of $674.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.04. Koppers has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

