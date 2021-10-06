$41.35 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will post $41.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.70 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. Jumia Technologies posted sales of $39.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $158.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.37 million to $170.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $183.03 million, with estimates ranging from $160.69 million to $205.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JMIA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,856,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,480. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

