4,006 Shares in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,530,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $2,177,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.06. 2,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,622. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average of $84.08.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

