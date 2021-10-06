$35.00 Million in Sales Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report sales of $35.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Mirati Therapeutics reported sales of $11.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year sales of $32.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $65.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.18 million, with estimates ranging from $4.41 million to $166.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRTX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,802,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after buying an additional 701,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MRTX stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.84. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $131.46 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.38.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

