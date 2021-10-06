$29.47 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to post $29.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.90 million and the lowest is $29.00 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $24.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $115.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.52 million to $116.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $121.50 million, with estimates ranging from $119.49 million to $123.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACBI stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,835. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $543.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

