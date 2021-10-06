27,295 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 96.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

Shares of SIG traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.21. 23,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,736. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

