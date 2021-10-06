2,341 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,068,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,330 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $109,044,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after buying an additional 772,712 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $99.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,737. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average of $97.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $73.57 and a 12-month high of $104.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

