22,612 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Bought by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $13,034,000. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $7,293,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter.

IEI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.11. 25,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,839. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

