210,516 Shares in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Acquired by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 210,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Shares of MGI traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $7.69. 9,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,758. The firm has a market cap of $703.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

In other news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Lorca bought 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.