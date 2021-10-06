20,823 Shares in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Akerna at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KERN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 333.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,667 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 668.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 243,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 211,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 155.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 42,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

KERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Akerna in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Akerna in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ KERN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. 4,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,370. Akerna Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.62.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 175.24% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Akerna Corp. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

