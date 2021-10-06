2,000 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Purchased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,554,180. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

