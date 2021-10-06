$2.33 EPS Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the highest is $2.41. Saia posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.57.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Saia by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after buying an additional 76,642 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.82. The company had a trading volume of 226,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,735. Saia has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $259.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.87 and its 200-day moving average is $228.63.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

