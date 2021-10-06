1,875,632 Shares in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Purchased by Finepoint Capital LP

Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,875,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,475,000. Cohn Robbins comprises approximately 3.5% of Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Finepoint Capital LP owned about 1.81% of Cohn Robbins as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth about $3,654,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Cohn Robbins by 300.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth about $1,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRHC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. 155,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,387. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

