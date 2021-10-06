17,700 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 65.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 25.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after buying an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.73. 2,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

