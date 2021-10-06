$15.75 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce sales of $15.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.60 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $16.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $62.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.70 million to $67.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $60.35 million, with estimates ranging from $59.80 million to $60.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $147.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 181,423 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 63,201 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 54.5% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 95,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 118.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 26,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 214.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

