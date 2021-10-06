14,428 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

MCA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,051. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

