10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $5,981,570.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,181 shares of company stock valued at $29,844,917. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

TXG stock traded up $3.68 on Wednesday, reaching $145.97. 12,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day moving average of $175.52. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.84 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

