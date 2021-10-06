10,455 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. 30,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,805. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

