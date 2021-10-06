10,454 Shares in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

PWP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

PWP stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $255.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

