1,005,892 Shares in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,005,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,932,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 2.32% of Camtek as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Camtek by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Camtek by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

Shares of Camtek stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.18. 2,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,442. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.