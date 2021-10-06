-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will report ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Vapotherm posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,996 shares of company stock valued at $887,539 in the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,922,000 after acquiring an additional 69,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 1st quarter valued at $3,485,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after buying an additional 331,281 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VAPO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. 147,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a market cap of $550.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $38.46.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.