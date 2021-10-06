-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Altimmune posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. 11,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,277. The firm has a market cap of $459.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $24.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.