Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.83.

ZUO stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. Zuora has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $237,407.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $79,327.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,228 shares of company stock worth $4,658,445. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zuora by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,096 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,164 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,934,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

