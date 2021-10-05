ZKSwap Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001024 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $99.55 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00063599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00108209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00145726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,327.37 or 1.00205233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.43 or 0.06934161 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002776 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

