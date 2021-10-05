Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Short Interest Update

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02.

