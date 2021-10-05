Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

