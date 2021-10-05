Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4,651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $502.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $563.51 and a 200-day moving average of $524.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $260.40 and a 52 week high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.38.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

