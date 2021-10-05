Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VEREIT (NYSE:VER) to Buy

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Separately, Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

VER stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.48. 79,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,361. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VEREIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,758,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 386,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in VEREIT by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,531,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,115,000 after acquiring an additional 485,959 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 1.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,139,000 after acquiring an additional 91,654 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its position in VEREIT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,449,000 after acquiring an additional 849,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,437,000 after acquiring an additional 104,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

