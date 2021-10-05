Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Hold

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

FLIC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,455. The company has a market cap of $495.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The First of Long Island will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 71,828.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

